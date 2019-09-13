Kathy reviews 'Somewhere in Between' and 'God is a Scottish Drag Queen' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ASHLEIGH DESKINS

Mike Delamont in "God is a Scottish Drag Queen."

After debuting at last year’s Fringe Festival, the Frazee Feet Dancers are back with a new work titled “Somewhere in Between.” Utilizing original written works, newly composed music and contemporary dance, the small but nimble group tells stories about love, life and acceptance. The written pieces, which are read by its author Reilly Hirst, serve as pacing interludes and introductions to each of the seven pieces, which are accompanied live by musician Greg Woodsbie.Starting in an amoeba, the group of seven dancers breathe in and exhale, collapsing into one another as if they were one. Slowly, they separate, with dancers performing arabesques while others support their gracefully extended limbs. Eventually, only two male dancers are left on stage, tenderly lifting one another and spinning in unison.The length of each piece varies greatly. On the longer side is “Death at the Psychic Fair,” which followed a written piece about death and sex personified, while a solo featuring Zachary J. Frazee is shorter, complete with staccato arm and leg movements.The performance comes full circle with reprisals of some of the earlier spoken word pieces hitting the theme home. It is at times chaotic when all the dancers, Hirst, and Woodsbie are on stage simultaneously, but overall the effect sticks.My second show of the night, “God is a Scottish Drag Queen” couldn’t have been more different. For starters, the pre-show music was thematically on point: “Take Me to Church” and, naturally, a (albeit timid) audience sing-a-long to The Proclaimers' “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” After some snarky commentary about the Biblical version of God creating the heavens and Earth, God himself appears — clad in a black bobbed wig and a turquoise and bright green floral power suit. “I look like a bloody couch!” he proclaims in a deep Scottish accent, slightly reminiscent of Mrs. Doubtfire (with a whole lot more cursing).God in this case is comedian Mike Delamont, and he is ready to skewer everything from religion to Spanx to 50 Shades of Gray with ruthless hilarity. He easily pokes holes in classic Bible stories, like Noah’s ark (“There’s no way he would be able to get two of every animal. Have ya ever tried to herd cats?!”) and Adam eating the forbidden fruit (“It’s like when your roommate gets high and steals that candy bar ya been savin’ for a week!”).The routine takes a surprisingly tender turn when he talks about whether heaven is real (it is, and apparently it has foosball), taking time to explain that there’s no qualifications to get into heaven. Religion, skin color — none of that matters. There is, however one disqualification: dying doing something you know is stupid (he’s lookin’ at you, skydivers).Delamont flips effortlessly through his mental Rolodex of jokes, ad-libbing a few local jabs at our bus system (“You can be 45 minutes early or 10 minutes late, you pick!”) and even radio host Brother Wease. The jokes come so fast, it’s hard to catch your breath because you’re laughing so damn hard. He easily could have roasted more subjects, but he had to condense his normally two- to 2-and-a-half-hour show into just 60 minutes. But don't worry, after Delacourt takes his wig and power suit to an off-Broadway venue later this year, he vowed to come back to 2020 Fringe for a second coming.