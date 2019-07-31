Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 31, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

KIDS | 'A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RUBY FOOTE
  • photo by Ruby Foote

New to the Genesee Country Village & Museum this weekend is the first in a series that will highlight 19th century authors. "A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll" will be held on Saturday and Sunday in celebration of the author's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." The family-friendly event includes a tea party with the Mad Hatter, the Queen's games of croquet, a reading of The Walrus and the Carpenter, and other activities. Visitors can sign up to learn calligraphy with Elaina Deboard of Flower City Letters (10 a.m. to noon each day). Reservations for the calligraphy class ($60; $40 for GCV&M members) will include admission for "A Novel Weekend: Lewis Carroll" and a set of calligraphy supplies to take home. The tea party takes place both days, and reservations ($30; $15 for members) include access to the event, a meeting with Wonderland characters, and treats such as cheese straws, fairy fancies, Cheshire hand pies, and Banbury cakes.

Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Road, Mumford. Pre-sale tickets are discounted $2 each when purchased through the Museum website for a reduced cost of $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, $17 for college students, and $12 for youth. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under and GCV&M members. 538-6822; gcv.org.

