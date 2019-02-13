Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
KIDS | February Fun Week 

PHOTO BY AMY BLUM PR
  • photo by Amy Blum PR

If figuring out what to do with the kiddos during February school recess is looking like a challenge, take a look at Ganondagan's family programming. With daily participatory learning opportunities, you can keep those young minds primed while school's out. Each day features a different make-and-take activity paired with a traditional story, and Seneca dancer Bill Crouse will lead a different participatory presentation, including hoop dancing, various games, and Seneca singing. Educational display tables and scavenger hunts will also be offered throughout the week. And on Wednesday and Friday, February 20 and 22, "Furry Friends & Animal Tales" will feature traditional storytelling and a plush animal workshop (for $15-$18, register).

Fun Week takes place Tuesday through Friday, February 19 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at the Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan, 7000 County Road 41 in Victor. All activities except "Furry Friends & Animal Tales" are included in admission to the center ($6 for adults, $3 for seniors and students ages 12 through college, $1 for kids ages five to 11, and free for kids age 4 and younger.

