May 29, 2019

KIDS | 'Frozen Jr.' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMILY BESEAU
  • PHOTO BY EMILY BESEAU

Rochester's Opportunities for Creativity (OFC) Creations has listened to the wishes of everyone's favorite snowman and is finding out what exactly happens to solid water when it gets warm. This week, OFC concludes its 2018-19 season as 30 youth performers ranging in ages from 7 to 16 will perform "Frozen Jr.," adapted from the 2013 smash hit Disney film. The production includes original music from the movie, and OFC's team has created the costumes, wigs, and set pieces for the show, and Luna's Puppets has built a Broadway-style animatronic Olaf that will make its debut.

Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. Tickets are $12 at Wegmans or ofccreations.com.

