KIDS | 'Grab Your Goggles!' 

Sure, the Rochester Museum and Science Center's "Almost Overnight" events allow children to test their natural hypotheses and all that great stuff, but the series also lets parents relax for an evening. This week's iteration of the event features experiments with explosions and projectiles, and participants can just leave the mess when the event is over. "Grab your Goggles" invites kids and their parents to partake in more than 200 hands-on activities, including two workshops, "Righteous Reactions: Acids and Bases" and "Fizz, Bang, Pop!" Where else can you explode things in the comfort of your pajamas? Event registration includes museum admission, RMSC goggles, and participation in workshops at 6:15 p.m., while space is available.

Friday, May 31, 5:30 p.m. for members, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for general public at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $18 per child, regardless of age, $10 per adults, and free for adult members. Tickets can be purchased at the door but pre-registration is encouraged. 697-1942; rmsc.org.