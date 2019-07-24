KIDS | Mario the Maker Magician 

The world of magic and sleigh-of-hand are ever fascinating to youth and adults alike, but when paired with the maker movement, the possibilities of wonder are endless. This weekend Rochester Museum & Science Center will bring award-winning children's performer, Mario the Maker Magician, to town to perform two lives shows at the museum. Mario's show integrates DIY electronics and robotics with an old-school, slapstick, vaudeville aesthetic and rock-n-roll. He has appeared on "Sesame Street" and "Sprout," and toured North America in 2018 as street magician David Blaine's opening act.

Saturday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday, July 28, at 11:30 a.m. at RMSC, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $8 for RMSC members and $23-$25 for the general public, which includes full access to the museum after the show. 697-1942; rmsc.org.