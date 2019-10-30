KIDS | Rochester Children's Book Festival 

The 23rd Rochester Children's Book Festival, presented by Rochester Area Children's Writers and Illustrators (RACWI) takes place this weekend, featuring 50 authors and illustrators who will present a full day of talks, workshops, and story times. More than 30 Rochester area authors will attend, including Newbery Medal-winner Linda Sue Park; Edgar Award-winner Vivian Vande Velde, and Children's Africana Book Award-winner Keely Hutton. Many favorite children's authors and illustrators from around the country will be present as well, and the event also features an arts and crafts room, face painting, ASL-English interpretation, and more. This year's theme is "Sharing Books; Sharing Dreams," featuring thousands of diverse books kids can discuss with the authors who wrote them.

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center at Monroe Community College, 1000 East Henrietta Road. There is free parking in Lot M. Free admission. rcbfest.com.