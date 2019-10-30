Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 30, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

KIDS | Rochester Children's Book Festival 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BETH MCGRAW
  • photo by Beth McGraw

The 23rd Rochester Children's Book Festival, presented by Rochester Area Children's Writers and Illustrators (RACWI) takes place this weekend, featuring 50 authors and illustrators who will present a full day of talks, workshops, and story times. More than 30 Rochester area authors will attend, including Newbery Medal-winner Linda Sue Park; Edgar Award-winner Vivian Vande Velde, and Children's Africana Book Award-winner Keely Hutton. Many favorite children's authors and illustrators from around the country will be present as well, and the event also features an arts and crafts room, face painting, ASL-English interpretation, and more. This year's theme is "Sharing Books; Sharing Dreams," featuring thousands of diverse books kids can discuss with the authors who wrote them.

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center at Monroe Community College, 1000 East Henrietta Road. There is free parking in Lot M. Free admission. rcbfest.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rachel Crawford

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
30 Thu
31 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5

"Doll" @ Cinema Theater

"I, Daniel Blake" (2017) @ MAGIC Center

"I, Daniel Blake" (2017) @ MAGIC Center

Panel discussion follows film....

World Music & Dance Festival @ Nazareth College Shults Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 30- 5, 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.