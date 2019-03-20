Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

KIDS | Superheroes Weekend 

click to enlarge COPYRIGHT MARVEL 2019
  • Copyright Marvel 2019

Kids can meet two of their favorite superheroes this weekend as The Strong Museum of Play continues its Superheroes Weekend series, this time featuring Black Panther and Spider-Man. Chat with Wakanda's hero on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Spidey will swing in to say hey on Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Both heroes will be available for free pictures at designated times, which visitors can sign up for by picking up a free ticket in the Adams Atrium the day of each event. Additional activities will be available on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., and include drawing and writing tips from professionals in the comic book industry, a superhero accessories-making station, a superhero skills training camp, and information about local comic conventions.

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, noon to 4 p.m. at The Strong, One Manhattan Square. Included in museum admission: $16; free to members and kids under age 2. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

