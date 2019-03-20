KIDS | Superheroes Weekend 

Kids can meet two of their favorite superheroes this weekend as The Strong Museum of Play continues its Superheroes Weekend series, this time featuring Black Panther and Spider-Man. Chat with Wakanda's hero on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Spidey will swing in to say hey on Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Both heroes will be available for free pictures at designated times, which visitors can sign up for by picking up a free ticket in the Adams Atrium the day of each event. Additional activities will be available on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., and include drawing and writing tips from professionals in the comic book industry, a superhero accessories-making station, a superhero skills training camp, and information about local comic conventions.

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, noon to 4 p.m. at The Strong, One Manhattan Square. Included in museum admission: $16; free to members and kids under age 2. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.