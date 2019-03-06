KIDS | 'Superman' 

Theatre Young Kids Enjoy (TYKEs) continues its 15th season this week with "It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman," a new family-friendly version of the original Tony Award-nominated 1966 Broadway production. The story follows Superman's dealings with Dr. Sedgwick, a vengeful scientist who feels underappreciated. Presented in collaboration with Flying by Foy — the company that helps Peter Pan fly in thousands of productions worldwide — the Man of Steel will soar onstage for two weekends this month, with first-time-ever evening performances in addition to matinees.
Hart Theater at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Avenue, Brighton. Saturdays, March 9 and 16, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 17, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. $16-$18. 461-2000; tykestheatre.org.
