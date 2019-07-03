Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 03, 2019

KIDS | 'Wild Kratts Ocean Adventure!' 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE MINNESOTA CHILDRENS MUSEUM, KRATT BROTHERS COMPANY, AND THE STRONG
  • Image Courtesy of the Minnesota Childrens Museum, Kratt Brothers Company, and The Strong

Escape the summer heat by diving into the new "Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!" exhibit at The Strong National Museum of Play. Wild Kratts is a popular children's television show that follows two brothers and their encounters with wild animals and habitats. The interactive exhibit, which opened June 8, features information about ocean environments and their creatures. Visitors are given a mission and asked to save the marine animals by foiling a villain's plan. Some of the exhibit's features include a shark-cleaning station and an interactive fish tank where visitors can scan in their own fish creations.

Continues through September 8 at The Strong, 1 Manhattan Square Drive. Museum hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $16 to ages 2 and older; free to kids under 2 and members. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

