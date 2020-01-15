KIDS | Winnie the Pooh 

Now in its 16th season, Theatre Young Kids Enjoy T(YKEs), will this month present the musical, "A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail," in honor of author A.A. Milne's 138th birthday. On the eve of his Eeyore's birthday, he's lost his tail, and it's up to Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the rest of the Hundred Acre gang to help him recover it. The show, which opens on National Winnie the Pooh Day, is described as a high-energy affair that even includes an interactive moment where audience members can join their favorite characters on stage. Recommended for ages three and up.

Saturdays, January 18 and 25, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, January 19, at 2 p.m.; Sunday, January 26, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hart Theater at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Tickets are $20, $18 for members. tykestheatre.org.