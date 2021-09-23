Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
September 23, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

KINDOFKIND headlines prog-rock, math-rock showcase at Bug Jar 

click to enlarge Bassist Ian Fait, guitarist Dan Sweeny, and drummer Nigel Blair of KINDOFKIND headline at the Bug Jar on Sept. 24, 2021. - PHOTO BY RILEY MOUSSO
  • PHOTO BY RILEY MOUSSO
  • Bassist Ian Fait, guitarist Dan Sweeny, and drummer Nigel Blair of KINDOFKIND headline at the Bug Jar on Sept. 24, 2021.
In the past two years, Rochester has seen a surge of innovative prog-rock and math-rock bands. On Friday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m., fans can experience the influx firsthand when KINDOFKIND, Free Casino, MakeItStop and The Stone Lows share the lineup at Bug Jar and grace the audience.

The headliner for the evening, KINDOFKIND, describes themselves as “experimental progressive post-punk psychmath indie-alt rock wizards.” As a math-rock trio, the group takes the genre to the next level on their second full-length record, “Odds & Ends Begin to Even Out, from 2019” The band infuses its work with elements of emo, prog-rock and even shoegaze.


Free Casino are newcomers to the local math rock scene, undergoing a stylistic reset with the release of their second EP, “Our Casino.” The trio of Nazareth College graduates draw from a wide range of influences, from jazz to slowcore, producing a sound that can either electrify and hypnotize the listener in any given moment of a song.


As the second act on the bill, MakeItStop will prime the listener’s palate for stellar prog-rock tunes with unexpected elements of metal and punk. The opener for the night, The Stone Lows, will provide psych-pop fans with a dose of their daily groove, creating a tantalizing medley of psychedelic shimmer and grunge-rock distortion.

KINDOFKIND, Free Casino, MakeItStop and The Stone Lows share the bill on Friday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m., at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10. 18 and over admitted with ID; proof of vaccination required, masks strongly encouraged. For tickets, go to ticketweb.com.

Emmarae Stein is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
