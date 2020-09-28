Latest COVID-19 numbers in NYS remain "relatively flat" 



The latest numbers released on COVID-19 tests in New York state show a total of 866 tests as being positive. That’s a rate of 1.02% statewide. The Finger Lakes region continues to remain under one percent.The numbers released on Sunday (looking at Saturday’s testing) show the Finger Lakes with a .7% infection rate, up slightly from the .4% of the previous two days.Governor Andrew Cuomo said that, "COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always."On Sunday, Monroe County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths.