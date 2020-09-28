Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
September 28, 2020

Latest COVID-19 numbers in NYS remain "relatively flat" 

By
click to enlarge Viral particles are colorized purple in this color-enhanced transmission electron micrograph from a COVID-19 patient in the United States. Computer modeling can help epidemiologists predict how and where the illness will move next.

CREDIT CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / SCIENCE SOURCE / NPR

Viral particles are colorized purple in this color-enhanced transmission electron micrograph from a COVID-19 patient in the United States. Computer modeling can help epidemiologists predict how and where the illness will move next.

The latest numbers released on COVID-19 tests in New York state show a total of 866 tests as being positive. That’s a rate of 1.02% statewide. The Finger Lakes region continues to remain under one percent.

The numbers released on Sunday (looking at Saturday’s testing) show the Finger Lakes with a .7% infection rate, up slightly from the .4% of the previous two days.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that, "COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always."

On Sunday, Monroe County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at rgorbman@wxxi.org.
