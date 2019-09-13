Leah reviews 'BardBending: Fight Club Edition' 

click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY ASHLEIGH DESKINS
-
A scene from "BardBending: Fight Club Edition."
With more than 500 shows running in 12 days of Fringe, most folks won’t be likely to choose Shakespeare first. Unless maybe it’s all fight scenes. From a handful of different famous Shakespearean tales. Set in different eras and realities.
Leave it to Virginia Monte and crew at Rochester’s own WallByrd Theatre Co. to dream up this one. She's curated a collection of Shakespeare’s greatest fight (and would-be fight) scenes from “Much Ado About Nothing,” “King Lear,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Twelfth Night,” “Hamlet,” and “Taming of the Shrew” to create 60 minutes of nonstop action.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY ASHLEIGH DESKINS
-
A scene from "BardBending: Fight Club Edition."
In collaboration with Syracuse-based fight choreographer Alec Barbour (who also directs most of the scenes and plays several roles, most notably a combative Romeo opposite Emily Lipski’s violently alluring Juliet), Monte creates a gender- and time-bending production that includes hat tips to Disney Princesses, Mortal Kombat, and “Stranger Things,” all while keeping to the Bard’s original verses.
-
PHOTO BY ASHLEIGH DESKINS
-
A scene from "BardBending: Fight Club Edition."
Many Wallbyrd regulars appear in the show, including ingenue Serene Selke-Fisher (one to keep an eye on in years ahead), who appeared in the 2017 production of “Macbeth;” the always-humorous Lauren MacDonough; and Eddie Coomber, who can fight like a pro, as it turns out.
Wallbyrd continues to interpret Shakespeare for the next generation, using relevant settings and witty additions to turn old language to new entertainment. Swear not by the moon, perhaps, but swear by this particular production as a fun night out at Fringe.
“BardBending: Fight Club Edition” will be performed again on Saturday, September 21 at The Avyarium. 7:30 p.m. $10. Appropriate for 13 and over.