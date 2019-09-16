Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 16, 2019 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Leah reviews 'Spooky Stories in the Stacks,' 'The Fighting Girl’s Guide to Politics,' and 'This Year’s Models' 

By
There’s been murmurings of paranormal activity in the Central Library downtown for more than 80 years. In 2012, the A&E show “Ghost Hunters” even came to investigate for their episode “Due Date with Death.” Building on this, the staff put on three back-to-back readings Sunday afternoon, leading attendees down into the rarely-seen basement stacks at Central Library's Rundel Memorial Building, to sit in the hallways among dusty bookshelves and hear spooky stories of both the library and Rochester. Three staffers did the storytelling — an unnamed man portraying 1800s abolitionist, author and self-proclaimed medium Isaac Post; Brandon, who told goosebump-inducing accounts of modern day hauntings on Route 259 tied to the Underground Railroad; and city historian Christine, who told the chilling origin story of the ghost they believe haunts the library, Laura Young.

The haunting dates back to August 1902, when Young was believed to have drowned in the adjacent Genesee River, her body found caught in the aqueduct several days later. Her husband, Andrew, was acquitted, but the couple had been fighting over supposed infidelity. Rochester’s rich history — Abolition, Suffrage, and religious movements — lends itself to many such stories, and hopefully this show will become not just an annual staple at Fringe, but an accessible event several times per year.

“Spooky Stories in the Stacks” will not be performed again during Fringe 2019.


While Susan B. Anthony is a household name for gender equality, there are many other women throughout history who played a role in the fight for women’s rights. The Claflin sisters, Victoria and Tennessee, were entrepreneurs and independently wealthy heiresses due to their father’s career as a snake oil peddler. They founded a financial firm and radical newspaper in New York City, and had liberal values when it came to love and marriage (especially Victoria, who had a public open marriage and believed in free love). In 1872, at age 34, Victoria Claflin Woodhull became the first woman to run for office for President of the United States.

Before that, however, she asked for Susan B. Anthony’s endorsement. Rochester native Brad Craddock’s comedic one-act — which features the sharp, entertaining cast of Shawnda Urie, Laura Taylor, and Suzanne Bell — examines the day when Woodhull requested Anthony’s support, and the ensuing battle. Both Saturday and Sunday’s shows sold out (the SOTA venue is on the smaller side), so grabbing tickets ahead of time is advised. There are also other shows in the venue that coincide, so noise levels were an issue at times, but the performers adjusted as best they could.

“The Fighting Girl’s Guide to Politics” will be performed again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 18; 9 p.m. Friday, September 20; and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21 at School of the Arts: Club SOTA. $12. Appropriate for 13 and over.


Local comedian and comedy show producer Woody Battaglia has coordinated nine shows throughout Fringe, each one featuring five or six comedians performing stand up, a closing headliner and intermittent commentary from Battaglia himself. In the intimate Club SOTA venue, the shows feel like they could be happening in a dive bar - Sunday night’s also sounded that way - and create an immediate sense of intimacy between audience and performer.

Sunday’s lineup featured Rochester native Maddie Smith (a surprise addition, as she was visiting from New York City), Anna Eggleton, Amy Stephens, Hilary Bluestein-Lyons, Betty Wolfanger, and headliner Ilhan M. Ali. The heavy-hitting female lineup was decidedly raunchy, but elicited plenty of laughs from the crowd throughout the night. And though female comedians are rare in the industry, Rochester seems to have a decent show of talent in this particular area. Thanks again, Susan B. Anthony. To see the full lineup for each evening, visit Woody Battaglia’s Facebook page.

“This Year’s Models” will be performed again nightly at 7:30 p.m. from Wednesday, September through Saturday, September 21 at School of the Arts: Club SOTA. $15. Appropriate for 18 and over.
Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

More Rochester Fringe Festival »

In This Guide...

    Kathy Reviews 'Rhythm Delivered,' 'Commotion Dance Theater,' 'Other People’s Shows,' and 'MargOH Channing is Hung'

    Kathy Reviews 'Rhythm Delivered,' 'Commotion Dance Theater,' 'Other People’s Shows,' and 'MargOH Channing is Hung'

    Most parents may shy away from bringing their kids to a performance of “Stomp.” But what if you removed some of the volume and injected some humor perfect for young audiences? You’d get “Rhythm Delivered.” The troupe of dancers and percussionists use their bodies, as well as miscellaneous objects (paint buckets, cardboard boxes, plastic tubes, and more) to make music, art, and straight-up fun.

    By Kathy Laluk Sep 16, 2019

    Frank reviews 'Pearl: Secrets of the Sea'

    The French company Plasticiens Volants  made up for Friday night's forced cancellation due to high winds with two spectacular shows on Saturday night. It was mighty cool, it was mondo epic and truly amazing how they brought these enormous inflatable sea creatures to life over the heads of thousands of mesmerized souls, as their jaws hit the Parcel 5 gravel in awe.

    By Frank De Blase Sep 15, 2019

    Adam reviews 'RIT School of Film &amp; Animation Honors Show 2019,' 'Oz and Effect,' and '‘33 (a kabarett)'

    Adam reviews 'RIT School of Film & Animation Honors Show 2019,' 'Oz and Effect,' and '‘33 (a kabarett)'

    I always try to make a point of attending the annual Fringe program from RIT’s School of Film and Animation, which presents a host of films (34 this year) produced by the students of SOFA. The works are selected to represent every year of the school’s graduate and undergraduate programs, as well as every genre of film — so there’s bound to be something for everyone among the offerings.

    By Adam Lubitow Sep 15, 2019

    Kathy reviews 'Flirting Like an American'

    Language is a funny thing. It's even funnier when Sufian Zhemukhov takes command of it to tell his story of coming to America from Russia and finding out slowly (and sometimes painfully) that the language of love is not international.

    By Kathy Laluk Sep 14, 2019

    David reviews 'Dogfight: The Musical'

    Just to put it up front: “Dogfight” is a musical with a book by Peter Duchan and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. I mention this because their names are mentioned nowhere on the program for OFC Productions’ Fringe Festival presentation.

    By David Raymond Sep 14, 2019

    Leah reviews 'The Eulogy'

    Seven minutes before his 7 p.m. curtain on Friday night, performer Michael Burgos was on the first floor of Writers & Books, nervously milling around the long line that had formed outside the stairway to the second floor theater. A house manager cleared her throat.

    By Leah Stacy Sep 14, 2019

    Adam reviews 'Colma!'

    The infamous Colma, California is a small town just south of San Francisco where, thanks to a significant chunk of the city’s land being devoted to an absurd number of cemeteries, the dead outnumber the living by a jaw-dropping 1,000 to 1. With roughly 1800 living residents, that’s a lot of stiffs.

    By Adam Lubitow Sep 13, 2019

    David reviews 'Charlie and the Siberian Monkey Goddess'

    “Charlie and the Siberian Monkey Goddess” manages to be something you’ve seen before — the zany “Who’s the crazy one?” debate in a psychiatrist’s office — and something a bit different, in that the debate is between Charlie Chaplin (or an imposter) and someone who might be a doctor, or the goddess of the title, or possibly Princess Anastasia (all of whom affect a Boris-and-Natasha Russian accent). Don Nigro’s one-act play isn’t quite as brilliant as it thinks it is, but it is concise and consistently clever.

    By David Raymond Sep 13, 2019

    Kathy reviews 'Somewhere in Between' and 'God is a Scottish Drag Queen'

    Kathy reviews 'Somewhere in Between' and 'God is a Scottish Drag Queen'

    After debuting at last year’s Fringe Festival, the Frazee Feet Dancers are back with a new work titled “Somewhere in Between.” Utilizing original written works, newly composed music and contemporary dance, the small but nimble group tells stories about love, life and acceptance. The written pieces, which are read by its author Reilly Hirst, serve as pacing interludes and introductions to each of the seven pieces, which are accompanied live by musician Greg Woodsbie.

    By Kathy Laluk Sep 13, 2019

    Leah reviews 'BardBending: Fight Club Edition'

    Leah reviews 'BardBending: Fight Club Edition'

    With more than 500 shows running in 12 days of Fringe, most folks won’t be likely to choose Shakespeare first.

    By Leah Stacy Sep 13, 2019

    Leah reviews 'Black Matter'

    Candles flickered around the event space off the main dining room at Nox in Village Gate on Wednesday evening, adding to the ambiance of the large, Victorian-esque room. A server flitted around delivering drinks tableside, and a makeshift stage area set apart from tables and chairs was lit with red and blue lights, casting purple rays across the faces of three young black dancers who began the show with a moving interpretive dance set to music thick with bass drumming.

    By Leah Stacy Sep 12, 2019

    Frank reviews 'Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion'

    It takes quite a show to upstage a venue, but the folks behind "The Cirque du Fringe" spectacular each year consistently knock it’s capacity audience out. The show is loosely held together by your charming hosts Matt and Heidi Morgan, who wrangle this sideshow as much as they perform alongside attractions from around the globe.

    By Frank De Blase Sep 11, 2019

    Rochester Fringe 2019: CITY's Daily Fringe Blogs

    Rochester Fringe 2019: CITY's Daily Fringe Blogs

    CITY Newspaper will offer extensive coverage of the 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival. Check back right here for daily blogs, with photos and reviews, during the fun of the festival (September 10-21) And let us know how your Fringe is going on social media with the hashtag #fringeCITY.

    Sep 11, 2019

    Frank reviews 'The Theater World of John W. Borek'

    Frank reviews 'The Theater World of John W. Borek'

    Alt-theater impresario, fringe of The Fringe, and madman John Borek said adios to The MuCCC performance space on Tuesday night after reigning there for 10 years with contrarian and maniacal delight. The attendees in the joint expected this producer of some of the worst theater to pull off the unexpected and Borek didn’t disappoint; he did exactly the expected, which no one expected —- the fools.

    By Frank De Blase Sep 11, 2019

    Kathy reviews 'Something From Nothing (Marfa)'

    Kathy reviews 'Something From Nothing (Marfa)'

    When you walk into your first Fringe show and you’re greeted by a tunnel of cast members cheering and offering you high fives, you might suspect you’re in for something a little different.

    By Kathy Laluk Sep 11, 2019

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Rochester Fringe Festival

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.