Leah reviews 'The Memory Palace Live' 

Rochester Fringe Festival Kathy reviews 'Garth Fagan Dance: Up Close and Personal' Garth Fagan has been a fixture in the Rochester community for nearly 50 years for a reason — he has a distinct style that is instantly recognizable, but he is constantly coming up with fresh ways to present his style of dance.

Rochester Fringe Festival David reviews 'Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra: Scheherazade .2' A symphony orchestra in a Fringe Festival? It sure makes sense when the orchestra gives an entire program of recent music by four American composers, all very much alive.

Rochester Fringe Festival Frank reviews 'Charming Disaster: A Musical Tarot Reading' Brooklyn-based duo Charming Disaster was charming as hell, but the only thing disastrous I could see and hear was the two girls sitting behind me that wouldn’t shut up. That notwithstanding, the band put out a dark set of sense, of sensuality, and of grace.

Rochester Fringe Festival Frank reviews 'Crazy for Dick Tricks: A Dirk Darrow Investigation' Some go for the laughs, some for the magic. And though I like both of those immensely at the hands of our film noir-ish host, one Tim Motley, it was his mastery of the language that got me here this year having caught him at the 2018 Fringe Festival.

Rochester Fringe Festival David reviews 'The Geriactors Present' I don’t think the Fringe Festival gives an award for Most Charming Production, but if they decide to, the Geriactors’ tribute to Byron Wilmot had better be in the running. The performers and the material, by a local playwright who died suddenly in 2014, fill an hour with genial amusement, and occasional bemusement.

Rochester Fringe Festival Leah reviews 'Shotspeare' A long line of energetic audience members stretched from the entrance of the Spiegeltent nearly to Main Street on Tuesday night.

Rochester Fringe Festival Leah reviews 'The 24-Hour Plays' Three producers, five writers, five directors, 14 actors, 24 hours. “The 24 Hour-Plays,” an ever-popular Fringe act, returned to Writers & Books on Monday night for two performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rochester Fringe Festival Kathy reviews '21 Chump Street' and 'ExMen: Not About Superheroes' If you know what you’re doing, you don’t need a long time to convey emotion and a point.

Rochester Fringe Festival Kathy Reviews 'Rhythm Delivered,' 'Commotion Dance Theater,' 'Other People’s Shows,' and 'MargOH Channing is Hung' Most parents may shy away from bringing their kids to a performance of “Stomp.” But what if you removed some of the volume and injected some humor perfect for young audiences? You’d get “Rhythm Delivered.” The troupe of dancers and percussionists use their bodies, as well as miscellaneous objects (paint buckets, cardboard boxes, plastic tubes, and more) to make music, art, and straight-up fun.

Rochester Fringe Festival Frank reviews 'Pearl: Secrets of the Sea' The French company Plasticiens Volants made up for Friday night's forced cancellation due to high winds with two spectacular shows on Saturday night. It was mighty cool, it was mondo epic and truly amazing how they brought these enormous inflatable sea creatures to life over the heads of thousands of mesmerized souls, as their jaws hit the Parcel 5 gravel in awe.

Rochester Fringe Festival Adam reviews 'RIT School of Film & Animation Honors Show 2019,' 'Oz and Effect,' and '‘33 (a kabarett)' I always try to make a point of attending the annual Fringe program from RIT’s School of Film and Animation, which presents a host of films (34 this year) produced by the students of SOFA. The works are selected to represent every year of the school’s graduate and undergraduate programs, as well as every genre of film — so there’s bound to be something for everyone among the offerings.

Rochester Fringe Festival Kathy reviews 'Flirting Like an American' Language is a funny thing. It's even funnier when Sufian Zhemukhov takes command of it to tell his story of coming to America from Russia and finding out slowly (and sometimes painfully) that the language of love is not international.

Rochester Fringe Festival David reviews 'Dogfight: The Musical' Just to put it up front: “Dogfight” is a musical with a book by Peter Duchan and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. I mention this because their names are mentioned nowhere on the program for OFC Productions’ Fringe Festival presentation.

Rochester Fringe Festival Leah reviews 'The Eulogy' Seven minutes before his 7 p.m. curtain on Friday night, performer Michael Burgos was on the first floor of Writers & Books, nervously milling around the long line that had formed outside the stairway to the second floor theater. A house manager cleared her throat.

Rochester Fringe Festival Adam reviews 'Colma!' The infamous Colma, California is a small town just south of San Francisco where, thanks to a significant chunk of the city’s land being devoted to an absurd number of cemeteries, the dead outnumber the living by a jaw-dropping 1,000 to 1. With roughly 1800 living residents, that’s a lot of stiffs.

Rochester Fringe Festival David reviews 'Charlie and the Siberian Monkey Goddess' “Charlie and the Siberian Monkey Goddess” manages to be something you’ve seen before — the zany “Who’s the crazy one?” debate in a psychiatrist’s office — and something a bit different, in that the debate is between Charlie Chaplin (or an imposter) and someone who might be a doctor, or the goddess of the title, or possibly Princess Anastasia (all of whom affect a Boris-and-Natasha Russian accent). Don Nigro’s one-act play isn’t quite as brilliant as it thinks it is, but it is concise and consistently clever.

Rochester Fringe Festival Kathy reviews 'Somewhere in Between' and 'God is a Scottish Drag Queen' After debuting at last year’s Fringe Festival, the Frazee Feet Dancers are back with a new work titled “Somewhere in Between.” Utilizing original written works, newly composed music and contemporary dance, the small but nimble group tells stories about love, life and acceptance. The written pieces, which are read by its author Reilly Hirst, serve as pacing interludes and introductions to each of the seven pieces, which are accompanied live by musician Greg Woodsbie.

Rochester Fringe Festival Leah reviews 'BardBending: Fight Club Edition' With more than 500 shows running in 12 days of Fringe, most folks won’t be likely to choose Shakespeare first.

Rochester Fringe Festival Leah reviews 'Black Matter' Candles flickered around the event space off the main dining room at Nox in Village Gate on Wednesday evening, adding to the ambiance of the large, Victorian-esque room. A server flitted around delivering drinks tableside, and a makeshift stage area set apart from tables and chairs was lit with red and blue lights, casting purple rays across the faces of three young black dancers who began the show with a moving interpretive dance set to music thick with bass drumming.

Rochester Fringe Festival Frank reviews 'Cirque du Fringe: D'illusion' It takes quite a show to upstage a venue, but the folks behind "The Cirque du Fringe" spectacular each year consistently knock it’s capacity audience out. The show is loosely held together by your charming hosts Matt and Heidi Morgan, who wrangle this sideshow as much as they perform alongside attractions from around the globe.

Rochester Fringe Festival Frank reviews 'The Theater World of John W. Borek' Alt-theater impresario, fringe of The Fringe, and madman John Borek said adios to The MuCCC performance space on Tuesday night after reigning there for 10 years with contrarian and maniacal delight. The attendees in the joint expected this producer of some of the worst theater to pull off the unexpected and Borek didn’t disappoint; he did exactly the expected, which no one expected —- the fools.