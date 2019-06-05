LECTURE | Artist Talk: Diversity 

Launched in 2018, the Rochester Artist Collaborative is a digital community that aims to empower underrepresented artists by supporting and encouraging their work. The Collaborative hopes to help multidisciplinary artists distribute their work around Rochester and beyond. Its upcoming Artist Talk is an important step in accomplishing their mission of creating an inclusive art scene. Moderator Natasha Chen Christensen, professor of Anthropology, History, Political Science, and Sociology at Monroe Community College, will lead a discussion on "Why We Need Art, Culture and Diversity in Rochester." The talk is open to anyone — artists or not — interested in making Rochester a more diverse and representational art city, for both artists themselves as well as supporters of the arts.

Saturday, June 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Douglas Auditorium, 36 King Street. Tickets are $20, all proceeds will support local artists. rochesterartistcollaborative.com.