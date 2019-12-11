Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 11, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events


LECTURE | 'Rethinking the Landscape: Haudenosaunee Women' 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY THE ARTHUR C. PARKER COLLECTION OF NEGATIVES, RMSC
  • Image courtesy the Arthur C. Parker Collection of Negatives, RMSC

It's an under-acknowledged fact that American democracy borrowed heavily from the Haundenosaunee's system of government, and that while Haundenosaunee women lived as equals with the men, the US didn't adopt that part of it. When American women began organizing to gain equal rights, Haudenosaunee women provided inspiration and guidance. This week International Coalition of Sites of Conscience will present two events that aim to celebrate the impact of Haudenosaunee women in the landscape of Western New York. A free panel discussion on Thursday, December 12, at 7 p.m. will feature four women scholars, artists, and activists who will consider the absence of Haudenosaunee women in memorials and museums. And on Friday, December 13, a workshop on the same theme will be presented by the coalition's program director, Linda Norris, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Norris will discuss how museums, historical societies, and communities can deepen understanding of Haudenosaunee culture through exhibitions, programs, and public spaces.

Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan, 7000 County Road 41 (Boughton Hill Road), Victor. The discussion on Thursday night is free, and tickets to Friday's workshop are $30 and lunch is included. Register at sitesofconscience.org.

Emma Kruger: Psychedelia & Religion @ AsIs Gallery, Sage Art Center

"After Life" (1998) @ Dryden Theatre

Mary Ann Sawyer-Wade: This & That, Here & There @ My Sister's Gallery at the Episcopal Church Home

