February 26, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LECTURE | The Rainbow Dialogues 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
Intersectionality is this year's topic at the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues. The half-day program is presented by the Rochester Public Library, Out Alliance, City Historian, and ImageOut. The event combines featured speakers with a selection of primary sources from LGBTQ+ historical archives to give new perspectives on activism over time. The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Stan Byrd, who will share his experience with social justice ministry in the talk "O.W.T.: Servant Leadership as Activism." Breakout sessions feature Paul Scheib on intersectionality in AIDS activism, and Milo Obourn on the social impacts of transphobia. A few lucky participants can join a tour of the RPL's Local History and Genealogy Division Archive, which is home to a growing number of LGBTQ+ collections.

Saturday, February 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, 115 South Avenue. Free event, but an RSVP is required. Register at rainbowdialogues.com.

