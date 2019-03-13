LECTURE | Utopian & Dystopian Lit 

Some of the smartest social and political commentary — and cultural forecasts — have come out of science fiction, and specifically utopian and dystopian literature. The genre tends to take depthy, fascinating dives into human nature(s) through thought experiments: How would we go about creating the perfect society? How would we respond to the dissolution of civilization? What would it look like if our known power dynamics were altered? This week, University of Rochester Associate Professor of English, Jeffrey Allen Tucker, will present "Philosophy & Politics in Utopian & Dystopian Literature" at Writers & Books. Tucker's research and teaching interests include 20th-century American and African American literature and Science Fiction.

Wednesday, March 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.