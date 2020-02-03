Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 03, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Legislation would extend contract for attorney in PAB lawsuit 

By
As the legal fight over the newly-formed Rochester Police Accountability Board continues, Rochester City Council is poised to set aside another $50,000 to pay the law firm it hired to defend the board’s legality.

City Council already has a contract with New York City-based law firm Emery, Celli, Brinkerhoff & Abady, LLP, and it’s considering legislation this month that would extend the agreement and increase the maximum compensation to the firm from $50,000 to $100,000. The firm’s founding partner, Andrew Celli, has represented Council in the case.

The legislation was submitted by Mayor Lovely Warren, and will go to a vote on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The funding will be pulled from the 2019-20 budget of the City Council and Clerk.

The Rochester Police Locust Club union is suing the city over the Police Accountability Board. The Locust Club has argued that the board is unconstitutional and in violation of the union’s contract with the city.

On the day of the Police Accountability Board’s first meeting — Tuesday, January 28 — state Supreme Court Justice John Ark signed an injunction curtailing the board’s disciplinary and investigative powers. The injunction will last at least six months or until the litigation — including appeals — is complete.

Councilmember Malik Evans said retaining their counsel is necessary as the case drags on.

“This is an extension as we’re still in the court process right now,” Evans said.

If the the court ultimately rules against the PAB, Evans said Council will be reevaluating legal avenues.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at gfanelli@gmail.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Mon
3 Tue
4 Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9
The Bonadio Group 2020 Construction Industry Conference @ Woodcliff Hotel & Spa

The Bonadio Group 2020 Construction Industry Conference @ Woodcliff Hotel & Spa

An event for owners, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and others with leadership responsibilities,...

Shake the Salt Habit @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Michelle Weiler, an Eat Smart Nutrition educator, will talk about how much...
Rochester Recycling: What, Where & Why @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Rochester Recycling: What, Where & Why @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Tina Stevens, Waste Diversion and Education Coordinator for Monroe County’s Department of...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2020

This Week's Issue

January 29- 4, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options
What’s the point in complaining about Rochester’s winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us. read more ...

By DANIEL J. KUSHNER AND REBECCA RAFFERTY

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.