November 13, 2020 News & Opinion » News

LISTEN: As COVID rates rise, Mendoza says it's time to consider enforcement 

click to enlarge Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza: "Now is not the time to fall victim to COVID apathy." - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza: "Now is not the time to fall victim to COVID apathy."
With an increasing COVID-19 infection rate, Monroe County's commissioner of public health has said it's time to consider how to enforce health guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Dr. Michael Mendoza told WXXI News that County Executive Adam Bello and his team have been talking with law enforcement leaders about how to do that.

Up until now, Mendoza and Bello have favored education over enforcement.

"Where I wish we could have ended was that people did the right thing because it was the right thing to do for our neighbors," he said. "I still have hope in that but we still have to look into these enforcement measures."

WXXI's interview with Dr. Michael Mendoza is attached below.


Beth Adams is a reporter at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
