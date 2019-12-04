Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 04, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERARY | Sulfur Books Grand Opening 

A lot has changed in my blink-and-you'll-miss-it hometown of Clifton Springs since I moved to Rochester. In 2013, the tiny Victorian village gained Main Street Arts, an art gallery that would have thrilled adolescent me. Aside from presenting fantastic exhibits of work by regional and national artists, the spot hosts film screenings and other cultural programming, and has its own artist residency program. And following a month-long renovation, last weekend Main Street Arts opened its newest initiative, Sulfur Books, a bookstore that will enrich the area even further with its emphasis on small press and translated texts and robust literary programming under the coordination of Rachel Crawford (who is a CITY freelancer). This weekend is the store's grand opening, featuring a book signing and reading by Rochester author Brian Wood (6 p.m.). Wood will read from his new book of short stories, "Joytime Killbox" (BOA Editons). And just down Main Street, the gallery will present an opening reception of its annual national juried "Small Works" exhibition, as well as its vessel-focused exhibition, "The Cup."

Saturday, December 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sulfur Books, 18 East Main Street, Clifton Springs. Free admission. 315-462-2665; instagram.com/sulfurbooks.

December 4-10, 2019
U of R becomes a battleground in China, Hong Kong conflict
Student unrest over China policies simmers on campus read more ...

By EFUA AGYARE-KUMI

