October 16, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | Antiquarian Book Fair 

The annual Antiquarian Book Fair returns to the Main Street Armory this week, featuring three dozen book dealers from six states. Celebrating 47 years, the event is a collaboration between the 10-member Rochester Area Booksellers Association and RIT Press. The vendors will offer rare, collectible, first edition and scholarly titles, but also other printed materials suchs as artwork, maps, photos, manuscripts, and more. It's my go-to for weird, forgotten 1970s sci-fi paperbacks, but you're gonna have to span some time in the stacks to find out who my dealers are.

Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. Admission is $5; free to children under age 12 and students with ID. 265-9295; rochesterbooksellers.com.

