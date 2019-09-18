Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 18, 2019

LITERATURE | 'Bridging Silos' 

In her book "Bridging Silos: Collaborating for Environmental Health and Justice in Urban Communities," Katrina Smith Korfmacher points out that residents of marginalized communities experience disproportionately high exposure to environmental hazards and associated health problems. As examples, her work studies the efforts that have been made to assuage three long-standing problems, including childhood lead poisoning in Rochester, and she proposes ways in which community groups, government agencies, academic institutions, and private organizations can work together to address environmental health disparities. Next Wednesday, Writers & Books will host a talk and book signing with Korfmacher.

Wednesday, September 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. $5; free to members. 473-2590; wab.org.

