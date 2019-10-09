Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 09, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

LITERATURE | Celebrating Joy Harjo 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT KAREN KUEHN
  • photo Credit Karen Kuehn

I first read Joy Harjo's poems for a college course on Native American literature; her collection, "She Had Some Horses," was on the syllabus. Harjo's writing was not only the first I'd read by an Indigenous woman (previously I'd wolfed Sherman Alexie and N. Scott Momaday) but it was also among the first feminist works I'd encountered. I remember being so absorbed by her tenderness and ferocity, by her ability to speak to unabashed despair and fury and love and resilience. Earlier this year, Harjo, who is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, made history as the first Native American to be appointed as United States Poet Laureate. This week Writers & Books will celebrate this designation with a participatory reading of her work and open mic with emcee and featured poet Monty Campbell Jr. (Cayuga), author of "A Dent in the Moon."

Thursday, October 10, 7 to 9 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free and open to the public. 273-2590; wab.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
9 Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14 Tue
15

Monika Drożyńska: Urban Embroidery & Monika Drożyńska: Genesee Braids @ UR, Rettner Hall

Participatory public art activism projects (10am-12pm); artist talks (5:30-6:30pm): Reception (6:30-7:30pm)....

Penelope Umbrico: Everyone's Photos Any License @ George Eastman Museum

Curtis Theatre....
"Walking on Water" @ Main Street Arts

"Walking on Water" @ Main Street Arts

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

October 9-15, 2019
Cover Story:
The vinyl word
A look at the Rochester rock scene in the pre-digital era read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.