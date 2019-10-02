Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 02, 2019

LITERATURE | Dine & Rhyme 

PHOTO BY HA LAM
  • photo by Ha Lam

BOA Editions will host its 22nd Dine & Rhyme literary dinner this week, featuring acclaimed poet Naomi Shihab Nye, who has written or edited more than 30 books, including five poetry collections published by BOA Editions. Her collection "19 Varieties of Gazelle: Poems of the Middle East" was a finalist for the 2002 National Book Award, and her collection "Honeybee" was awarded the Arab-American Book Award for Children/Young Adults in 2009. And in May 2019, Nye was named the 2019-2021 Young People's Poet Laureate by the Poetry Foundation. She currently serves as the poetry editor for The New York Times Magazine. At the dinner, she will read from her latest poetry collection, "The Tiny Journalist," which was inspired by the story of Janna Jihad Ayyad, who began reporting on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at age seven.

Friday, October 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Rochester Academy of Medicine, 1441 East Avenue. Tickets are $75 in advance or $85 at the door. 546-3410; boaeditions.org/pages/dine-rhyme.

