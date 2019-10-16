LITERATURE | ImageOutWrite Reading 

This year's iteration of ImageOut, Rochester's LGBT Film Festival, is well underway, with screenings and events continuing through Sunday, October 20. On Wednesday, October 23, the literary side of LGBT creative expression will be celebrated with the release of ImageOutWrite Volume 8, which features 25 moving, heartbreaking, humorous, and poignant personal stories from Rochester writers, as well as authors based in Australia, Japan, and England. Copies of the publication will be available for purchase, and local writers and members of the ImageOutWrite team will read selections from the 2019 literary journal.

Wednesday, October 23, 7 to 9 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.