October 16, 2019

LITERATURE | ImageOutWrite Reading 

click to enlarge IMAGE CREDIT E. BOBROW
  • image credit E. Bobrow

This year's iteration of ImageOut, Rochester's LGBT Film Festival, is well underway, with screenings and events continuing through Sunday, October 20. On Wednesday, October 23, the literary side of LGBT creative expression will be celebrated with the release of ImageOutWrite Volume 8, which features 25 moving, heartbreaking, humorous, and poignant personal stories from Rochester writers, as well as authors based in Australia, Japan, and England. Copies of the publication will be available for purchase, and local writers and members of the ImageOutWrite team will read selections from the 2019 literary journal.

Wednesday, October 23, 7 to 9 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.

The Langenheim Brothers at Niagara Falls: Photographic Fusions & the Mass Marketing of Photography @ Carlson Center for Imaging Science, Room 1155

Noma/Jim Bliss @ Cad Red Gallery

October 16-22, 2019
Cover Story:
A former paperboy's story of sexual abuse
Rick Bates claims in a lawsuit against Gannett Co. that he was sexually abused as a paperboy in 1983 read more ...

By David Andreatta

