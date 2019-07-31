LITERATURE | Lauren Acampora reading 

Writers & Books will host a reading and book signing for author Lauren Acampora's debut novel "The Paper Wasp" (published this year by Grove Atlantic), which has been named one of the best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review, and received praise from Oprah Magazine and TIME Magazine, which calls it "hypnotic and sensual." The novel focuses on the challenges faced by two women amid their complicated friendship in contemporary Hollywood. Writers & Books last brought Acampora to town in 2015, when it featured her award-winning collection of short stories titled "The Wonder Garden." Copies of "The Paper Wasp" will be on hand for purchase.

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Admission is $3 for members and $6 for the general public. 473-2590; wab.org.