Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 31, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

LITERATURE | Lauren Acampora reading 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT SARAH LANDIS
  • photo credit Sarah Landis

Writers & Books will host a reading and book signing for author Lauren Acampora's debut novel "The Paper Wasp" (published this year by Grove Atlantic), which has been named one of the best books of the year by The New York Times Book Review, and received praise from Oprah Magazine and TIME Magazine, which calls it "hypnotic and sensual." The novel focuses on the challenges faced by two women amid their complicated friendship in contemporary Hollywood. Writers & Books last brought Acampora to town in 2015, when it featured her award-winning collection of short stories titled "The Wonder Garden." Copies of "The Paper Wasp" will be on hand for purchase.

Saturday, August 3, 7 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Admission is $3 for members and $6 for the general public. 473-2590; wab.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
31 Thu
1 Fri
2 Sat
3 Sun
4 Mon
5 Tue
6
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play @ The Avyarium

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play @ The Avyarium

Summer Movie: "The LEGO Movie 2: the Second Part" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

"Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" @ Little Theatre

"Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" @ Little Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

July 31- 6, 2019
Cover Story:
Forfeiting bail
New laws will eliminate or curb the use of money bail in New York read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.