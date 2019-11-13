LITERATURE | 'Like Falling Through a Cloud' 

Flutist Eugenia Zukerman has been an irreplaceable figure in the American classical music scene for decades. A highly regarded musician, she's served as artistic director of the Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival in Colorado and as arts correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning. But Zukerman is also a prolific writer, whose new memoir "Like Falling Through a Cloud" details her recent battle against the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Coinciding with National Alzheimer's Awareness Month, Zukerman will speak about her experiences, read from her book, and give a short flute performance at an event hosted by the Rochester & Finger Lakes Chapter of Alzheimer's Association and Writers & Books.

Eugenia Zukerman presents "Like Falling Through a Cloud" on Monday, November 18 at Monroe Community Hospital, 435 East Henrietta Road. 9:30 a.m. check-in; 10 a.m. overview Alzheimer's Association programs and services; 11 a.m. presentation/book signing with Zukerman; 12:15 p.m. lunch buffet. Free. Preregistration at 800-272-3900; reserved seating limited to 100. wab.org; alz.org/rochesterny.