LITERATURE | 'Listening to the Future' 

Rochester Spoken Word's monthly "Speak Easy" reading events at Cheshire cocktail bar gives local writers a chance to read their work in front of an audience. Each year RSW and Writers & books specifically spotlight young writers and performers by co-presenting "Listening to the Future: An Evening of Prose and Poetry by Area High School Students." This week, the third annual 'Listening to the Future" will feature 13 first-time nominees from six area schools.

Thursday, April 4, 7 to 9 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. rocspoke.org.