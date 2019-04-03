Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

LITERATURE | 'Listening to the Future' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF MARTIN PETRELLA
  • Photo courtesy of Martin Petrella

Rochester Spoken Word's monthly "Speak Easy" reading events at Cheshire cocktail bar gives local writers a chance to read their work in front of an audience. Each year RSW and Writers & books specifically spotlight young writers and performers by co-presenting "Listening to the Future: An Evening of Prose and Poetry by Area High School Students." This week, the third annual 'Listening to the Future" will feature 13 first-time nominees from six area schools.

Thursday, April 4, 7 to 9 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. rocspoke.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Everybody Has a Story @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

Rock of Ages: The Musical @ Auditorium Theatre

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table: a dinner to support the artist residency...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

April 3- 9, 2019
Cover Story:
An ounce of intervention
Key services help children, but they're in crisis read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.