January 22, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | 'On Our Way Home from the Revolution' book launch 

By
Author Sonya Bilocerkowycz found herself in Ukraine during the 2014 revolution and subsequent conflict with Russia. During her time there, she was witness to history and met a host of unusual characters. Her book, "On Our Way Home from the Revolution." ties these narratives together with her own family's story. The launch of this book, subtitled "Reflections on Ukraine" is not to be missed by lovers of literary nonfiction or anyone looking for context on recent and current events.

Wednesday, January 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Writers and Books, 740 University Avenue. Free and open to the public. 473-2590; wab.org.

