LITERATURE | 'Reading for RAICES' 

This Saturday, August 17, Bloom: Rochester Poetry Project will host a 'Reading for RAICES' benefit event at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre. RACIES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education) is a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families, and refugees in Central and South Texas. The event's organizers aim to raise money for RAICES and have scheduled three events. Youth Performances featuring participants in The Avenue's summer programs take place from noon to 1 p.m., followed by an open mic from 1 to 2 p.m. (bring your poem or read one from your favorite international writer). And at 2 p.m. there will be a featured reading by Rachel McKibbens.

Saturday, August 17 at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, 780 Joseph Avenue. Donation-based. 491-6730; avenuetheatre.org.