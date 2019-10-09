Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 09, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | ROC Small Press Book Fair 

The most dangerous event in Rochester — to me, anyway — returns this weekend. The 7th annual ROC Small Press Book Fair, hosted by Visual Studies Workshop, features dozens of vendors selling all manner of printed materials as well as readings throughout the event. I say it's "dangerous" because each year I attend with a set budget for spending, and each year I promptly ignore the budget and stock up on zines, artists' books, comics, and literature from local and national small presses. This year, Bloom: Rochester Poetry Project will present a panel discussion on cross-genre work (1 p.m.), an open mic (3 to 4 p.m.), and more. And there'll be food and drink for purchase while you browse.

Saturday, October 12, noon to 5 p.m. Visual Studies Workshop Auditorium, 31 Prince Street. Free admission. 442-8676; vsw.org.

October 9-15, 2019
