September 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | Sonja Livingston reading 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHELLE MACIRELLA
I was first introduced to Rochester native and essayist Sonja Livingston's frank, lovely, philosophic writing with her 2009 book, "Ghostbread," in which she brought readers into the inside of growing up poor. She's since produced "Queen of the Fall: A Memoir of Girls and Goddesses," and "Ladies Night at The Dreamland," which is a love letter to historic women who have been cast into the shadows. Livingston is back with a new memoir, "The Virgin of Prince Street: Expeditions into Devotion," a recounting of leaving and coming back to faith, exploring her personal relationship to spirituality and devotion. This weekend Central Library will host her for a reading and book signing.

Saturday, September 28, 2 p.m. Kusler-Cox Auditorium, third floor of the Rundel Memorial Building, 115 South Avenue. Free admission; books available for $18.

