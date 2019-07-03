LITERATURE-TALK | 'Crazy Horse' 

Too often, empires commemorate their own histories by covering up or overshadowing the histories of the conquered. Most Americans are familiar with one of our best-known tourist attractions, Mount Rushmore. To some, it's a feat of art and engineering honoring four of the Founding Fathers, while to others it is a desecration of what was Six Grandfathers, a beautifully craggy range of mountains in the Black Hills National Forest that was already sacred to the Sioux. Too few people know that not half an hour's drive from Mouth Rushmore is the still-incomplete monument to 19th-century Lakota war hero, Crazy Horse, which was begun in 1948 by Polish-American sculptor Korczak Ziókowski, who had worked on Mount Rushmore. Rochesterians can learn about Crazy Horse's life and legacy this month, when the Native American Cultural Center brings his descendent Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson to town. They'll discuss and sign their book, "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy," which is based on the family's oral history.

Wednesday, July 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at Visual Studies Workshop, 31 Prince Street. Free. 442-8676; vsw.org.