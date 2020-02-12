Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | Toni Morrison Celebration 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANGELA RADULESCU
  • PHOTO BY ANGELA RADULESCU

Toni Morrison was a giant of American literature, with career highlights that include the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, and the National Medal of Freedom. Aside from her luminary literary output, Morrison was also a lifelong scholar and educator who held professorships at a number of institutions including Harvard, Rutgers, and Bard. These two threads are united in a short documentary film, produced in 1992 as part of the In Black and White video series. In the film, Morrison contextualizes the work of her peers, observing that, "American literature is incoherent without the contribution of African American writers." Baobab Cultural Center will host a screening of the work in honor of the author's birthday, followed by a roundtable talkback session. The event concludes with a reception at the neighboring campus of Writers & Books.

Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. Baobab Cultural Center, 728 University Avenue. Tickets $8, $5 for members. baobabcultural.org.

