March 06, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LITERATURE | Women's Day Readings 

In celebration of International Women's Day, Writers & Books will this week host its second annual International Women's Day Reading. Hosted by Sonja Livingston, the event features local writers celebrating their favorite women authors by lifting their voices and reading from their works. This year's set of writers is Lindsay Herko, Kristen Gentry, Rachel Hall, Sejal Shah, Christine Green, and Gregory Gerard.

Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. at Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.

