LITERATURE | Women's Day Readings 

In celebration of International Women's Day, Writers & Books will this week host its second annual International Women's Day Reading. Hosted by Sonja Livingston, the event features local writers celebrating their favorite women authors by lifting their voices and reading from their works. This year's set of writers is Lindsay Herko, Kristen Gentry, Rachel Hall, Sejal Shah, Christine Green, and Gregory Gerard.
Friday, March 8, 7 p.m. at Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. Free. 473-2590; wab.org.
Funny how some people trash unions while simultaneously taking advantage of every benefit fought for…
Ms. Lewis, if you want to get the media's attention in Rochester, you need to…
The 62,984,828 individuals who voted for Trump in 2016 clearly demonstrated that they're not better…