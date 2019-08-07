Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Local lead levels drop, but risks to children remain 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO FROM ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY - Deteriorating paint in older homes represents most of the risk of lead poisoning for young children in Monroe County.
  • PHOTO FROM ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
  • Deteriorating paint in older homes represents most of the risk of lead poisoning for young children in Monroe County.

The number of young children with elevated blood lead levels in Monroe County has dropped slightly, according to the latest numbers from the public health department.

The percentage of children younger than 6 who tested positive for elevated blood levels last year was 1.14 percent, down a fraction of a percent from 2017.

The data show that children living in the city – many of them children of color – are at a much higher risk of lead poisoning than others, says Mel Callan, who chairs the nonprofit advocacy group Coalition to Prevent Lead Poisoning. Of the 15 children with the highest blood lead levels, all but one lived in the city.

There's no safe level of lead in the blood, Callan says, but the higher the level, the greater the potential problems. "There's a greater risk of reduction in IQ, behavior problems, inability to focus," she says. "And a lot of these results can lead to juvenile delinquency, poor decision-making, and inability to learn."

Most of the risk of lead poisoning in Monroe County comes from the housing stock, Callan says, and the city has a large number of homes built before lead paint was outlawed. Old paint flakes off and ends up on the floor or other surfaces.

Monroe County and the City of Rochester have made great strides toward reducing this risk, says Callan. City inspections of rental properties include tests for lead paint, for example. The proportion of children younger than 6 who had elevated blood lead levels was more than twice as high a decade ago as it is now.

Still, Callan said, there's more work to do. "We seem to have plateaued," she said.

Brett Dahlberg is a reporter with WXXI News.

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
7 Thu
8 Fri
9 Sat
10 Sun
11 Mon
12 Tue
13

"How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Popcorn provided. Rated PG, 110 minutes, for families of all ages. For...

Omnipresent Puppet Theater: Cosmic Joe & the Star Pirates @ Winton Branch Library

"Kinshasa Symphony: An Ode to Joy" @ Little Theatre

Gateways Music Festival Film Series....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 7-13, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Intimacy director defines consent on stage
J.C. "Jace" Meyer-Crosby is an intimacy director, working to establish a safe, respectful, and creative environment for scenes that require close physical contact between performers. It's a relatively new term in the arts world, let alone locally. read more ...

By Leah Stacy

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.