Tom Cook, the longtime Chairman of the Monroe County Conservative Party has died on Sunday, according to sources.



This is a developing story and more information is expected later on Monday.



Cook led the local conservative party since 1979, and that party and his endorsement were often key in many local elections.



The Conservative Party website stated that Cook was born in Rochester and raised in Pittsford. He also served as a Marine in the Vietnam war, and became an attorney after that time.