Lovely Warren, husband to be arraigned Wednesday on criminal charges 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA

Mayor Warren and her husband Timothy Granison, right, before her inauguration ceremony in 2014.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

State Police raided the home of Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

click image

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on several charges, including a felony for alleged criminal possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.The charges stem from a raid on their home in May, when authorities accused Granison of being part of a mid-level drug ring in which he allegedly sold crack and powdered cocaine. He previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, and there was no indication that Warren was involved in the alleged drug operation.But authorities have said that the raid and a months-long investigation leading up to it turned up two unsecured guns and an unregistered pistol in their home, in which Warren's and Granison's 10-year-old daughter was left alone. A criminal complaint in that case alleged that Granison made a drug deal in a car with his daughter in the front seat.Warren and Granison are accused of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, two counts of failure to lock or secure a firearm in a dwelling, a misdemeanor under the city's code, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.The mayor has said she and Granison are legally separated but have been living together to care for their child.The felony charge brings the number of felonies Warren now faces to three, with two being related to allegations of campaign finance fraud that are set to go to trial in September. The mayor, who is no longer running for re-election this year, has denied any criminal wrongdoing in the campaign finance case.Deb Rosen, executive director of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center said a child protective services investigation is common when charges like the latest facing Warren and Granison are filed against parents.“Because of the nature of the endangerment charge there would be a very high degree of confidentiality,” Rosen said. “While the child protective investigation is separate to the criminal proceeding. Those two investigations may inform one another.”Rosen said that child protective investigations take many shapes, with some happening before the charges, and others occurring afterward.Steve Barz, a spokesperson for Monroe County, said the law prohibits the county from confirming or denying an investigation to protect the privacy of the child.If Warren pleads guilty or is convicted of a felony, she would be required by state law to step down, much like former City Councilmember Adam McFadden did two years ago when he pleaded guilty to felonies linked to his time brokering work for Rochester Housing Charities, a subsidiary of the Rochester Housing Authority.A conviction would also potentially put Warren’s law license in jeopardy.Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone is presiding over this case as well as Warren’s campaign finance case.