Luke Bryan, Sarah McLachlan, and more to headline CMAC 

(Left to right) Country musicians Jon Langston, Luke Bryan, and Cole Swindell play CMAC on July 12; singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs at CMAC with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on August 6.

No venue in the Finger Lakes region more consistently presents high-profile summer concerts than CMAC. Several newly announced shows include some of the top musicians in country, pop rock, and rock ‘n’ roll, as well as beloved bands from the 90’s.Tickets for the following concerts go on sale Friday, March 8, 10 a.m.:Friday, July 12, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.Tuesday, August 6, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.50.Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.Tickets for the following shows go on sale Friday, March 15, 10 a.m.:Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.Tuesday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.50.More ticket information and details, including the full summer lineup, are available at cmacevents.com