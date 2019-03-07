Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 07, 2019

Luke Bryan, Sarah McLachlan, and more to headline CMAC 

click to enlarge (Left to right) Country musicians Jon Langston, Luke Bryan, and Cole Swindell play CMAC on July 12; singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs at CMAC with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on August 6. - LEFT PHOTO PROVIDED; RIGHT PHOTO BY KHAREN HILL
  • LEFT PHOTO PROVIDED; RIGHT PHOTO BY KHAREN Hill
  • (Left to right) Country musicians Jon Langston, Luke Bryan, and Cole Swindell play CMAC on July 12; singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs at CMAC with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on August 6.

No venue in the Finger Lakes region more consistently presents high-profile summer concerts than CMAC. Several newly announced shows include some of the top musicians in country, pop rock, and rock ‘n’ roll, as well as beloved bands from the 90’s.

Tickets for the following concerts go on sale Friday, March 8, 10 a.m.:

Country musician Luke Bryan, supported by Cole Swindell, Jon Langston, and DJ ROCK Friday, July 12, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Tuesday, August 6, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.50.

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper plays along with Halestorm, supported by Motionless in White Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.

Tickets for the following shows go on sale Friday, March 15, 10 a.m.:

90’s alt-rock bands Bush and Live co-headline, supported by Our Lady Peace Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Acoustic duo Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Tuesday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.50.

More ticket information and details, including the full summer lineup, are available at cmacevents.com.
