December 01, 2020

[CANCELED] Madrigalia returns in virtual 'Live from Hochstein' concert 

Madrigalia and Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff.
  PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Madrigalia and Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff.
UPDATE: This virtual concert has been canceled. The preview below was originally published in CITY's Dec. 2020 print isssue.

There is something particularly magical about the sound of a chamber choir performing live — a rare combination of communal synchroniity and intimate expression. On Dec. 2, Rochester choral ensemble Madrigalia returns in a virtual performance as part of WXXI Classical 91.5’s “Live from Hochstein” series, hosted by Mona Seghatoleslami. For this concert, Madrigalia presents “A Physically Distanced Cup of Good Cheer,” in which the choir will be broken up into solos, duets, and quartets performing holiday-themed repertoire. Led by Artistic Director Cary Ratcliff, the ensemble excels at warm harmonic textures and rhythmic precision.

Madrigalia’s “Live from Hochstein” performance takes place online on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 12:10 p.m., at classical915.org, and will be broadcast live on WXXI Classical 91.5 and 90.3 FM.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge holiday_gift_delivery.png

