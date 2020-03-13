Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 13, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

MAG temporarily closes to the public in response to coronavirus 

By
The Memorial Art Gallery has announced it's closed to the public until further notice, making it the latest in a growing list of institutions and organizations call off events or close off facilities to the public in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After consulting with a number of cultural leaders of institutions comparable to MAG in the Rochester region, it has become clear that closing our organizations is the best course of action for our community,” stated a press release from the gallery. “We are all committed to the health and wellness of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and to taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The MAG’s staff will continue to report to work “as scheduled and as appropriate” to ensure continuity of the business operations, according to the press release.

The gallery will post updates on the situation to mag.rochester.edu/events/covid-19.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17 Wed
18 Thu
19

[CANCELED] Breakfast with Friends @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

Ronan Tynan, Keynote....

Wreath Hanging Ceremony @ Susan B. Anthony Museum & House

109th anniversary of Susan B Anthony’s death....

Family Fun Night: Murray the Mastodon’s Birthday @ Rochester Museum & Science Center

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 11-17, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Remaking RIT
If RIT President David Munson has his way, the performing arts will be on par with science and engineering on campus. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.