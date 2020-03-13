MAG temporarily closes to the public in response to coronavirus 

The Memorial Art Gallery has announced it's closed to the public until further notice, making it the latest in a growing list of institutions and organizations call off events or close off facilities to the public in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



“After consulting with a number of cultural leaders of institutions comparable to MAG in the Rochester region, it has become clear that closing our organizations is the best course of action for our community,” stated a press release from the gallery. “We are all committed to the health and wellness of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and to taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”



The MAG’s staff will continue to report to work “as scheduled and as appropriate” to ensure continuity of the business operations, according to the press release.



The gallery will post updates on the situation to mag.rochester.edu/events/covid-19.