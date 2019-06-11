Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 11, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Many city high school students getting free home internet 

By
About 8,000 Rochester City School District students in grades 9-12 will be offered free home internet access through their district-issued Chromebooks. The service is being offered to students who don't have internet access in their home in order to help them with homework and research when they're not in school, according to a statement from the Rochester School District.
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

The internet access will be provided through the 1 Million Project Foundation, a non-profit that uses the Sprint's mobile network in an effort to increase academic performance through access to high-speed, mobile internet access.

Home internet isn't accessible to all students in Rochester, particularly those living in low-income households.

Parents will receive a letter this summer explaining the program and eligibility requirements. The service will become available early in the 2019 school year at no cost to the family or student. Students will not be able to access inappropriate content because every device will be equipped with a filter that is compliant with the Free Children's Internet Protection Act.

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
11 Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17

"Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorses" @ Little Theatre

Rochester 2034 Plan: Public Comment @ Frederick Douglass R-Center

The deadline for public comment on the Rochester 2034 Plan is in...
Geneva Music Festival: Raymond Nagem, organ @ Presbyterian Church of Geneva

Geneva Music Festival: Raymond Nagem, organ @ Presbyterian Church of Geneva

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 5-11, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.