Marc Starr is a Rochester hip-hop artist on the rise 

How often is it that Rochester gets to see a diamond shine in the rough? Actually, quite often. But very few of those diamonds are chosen to go on a national tour with another artist from our neighboring city of Buffalo.Rochester’s own Marc Starr will be joining Conway the Machine on the Love Will Get You Killed tour, which begins on Sept. 8. This “bossed up” opportunity for Starr is justified. His original hip-hop music is just shy of 300,000 plays on Spotify, and those numbers are likely to grow as people continue to spread the word that the Flower City has a new “Starr” on the rise.Marc Starr took full advantage of his downtime during the quarantine to create and record music, promote, shoot music videos, and even travel outside of the city to do some major networking. He’s been performing in the local hip-hop scene since he was a jit, and he’s on a mission to become one of the greats to emerge from Rochester through rap.His songs are varied: There’s something for the go-getters and hustlers, the bosses and achievers, but he also makes music for those who have struggled with a lack of money or food, depression, and other similar conditions.Take Starr’s song “Ptsd,” for example. It takes listeners through his personal battle with the condition. “PTSD, get it off me,” Starr says with a dark, deep, and repetitive voice that sounds like a demon being cast out over a gritty bass driven beat.On his newly released single, “Whatever You Like,” Starr raps about having money as a means to living well. “If I got it, you got it,” he says with the backing of a smooth R&B beat.The musician manages to reach two different audiences with “Ptsd” and “Whatever You Like,” respectively.. Rochester, you need to add this artist to your favorite hip-hop playlist. Marc Starr’s got next up.