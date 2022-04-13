Matthew Terp resigns Monroe County Legislature seat — again 

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MONROE COUNTY LEGISLATURE

Monroe County Legislator Matthew Terp resigned on Aug. 11, 2021, citing health reasons.

Assemblyman Mark Johns

For the second time in a year, Republican Matthew Terp has resigned his seat in the Monroe County Legislature for health reasons. He held the 8th District seat, which covers much of Webster.Terp’s resignation, which was submitted Wednesday, was not entirely unexpected.An incumbent, Terp was elected last year to a two-year term despite having stepped down in August because of health issues. He later revealed that he had been struggling with long-haul symptoms from a COVID-19 infection.But he remained a candidate for re-election because, under the state law governing elections, he did not resign in time for his name to be removed from the ballot. Voters turned out for him at his request and that of the Webster Republican Committee, and he was re-elected decisively.Terp took his seat when the Legislature’s new session began in January. Legislators had been meeting virtually, but resumed in-person gatherings in the legislative chamber in March.“As you are aware, I continue to face a number of health-related issues and must resign from my position in the Monroe County Legislature for the remainder of my term,” read Terp’s resignation letter. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Webster community in the Monroe County Legislature.”Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has appointed Mark Johns, the former state Assembly member, to fill the vacancy. Johns was recommended for the position by Bernie Iacovangelo, who heads the Monroe County Republican Committee.Johns held the 135th Assembly District seat for almost 10 years before he was narrowly defeated by Democrat Jen Lunsford in the 2020 elections. That seat covers Webster and other towns in Rochester’s eastern suburbs.