Mayor Lovely Warren: COVID-19 racial disparities not as pronounced locally 

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Wednesday that people of color in the city and surrounding community are not disproportionately contracting COVID-19 to the extent of other areas across the state and country.

The mayor said the proportion of cases among black and brown people is up, but only slightly. She warned, however, that if residents do not stay home as much as possible and comply with physical distancing recommendations, the numbers will spike.

“We are not seeing at a high rate that level of disparity right now,” Warren said. “We do believe if we do not change the social distancing, if we do not stay to home, we will see the disparity levels we see across the country.”

Reporters have been asking Monroe County officials for days to reveal specific demographic information about COVID-19 cases, of which there were 627 in the county as of Wednesday afternoon. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza has said he is working on crunching the data.

Warren said Mendoza revealed that data to her and other officials earlier in the day, but she declined to cite any specifics, deferring to Mendoza to release the information at a time of his choosing.

New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, has seen huge disparities in infection rates in people of color. Black and Latino people there are about twice as likely to die of the virus as white people, according to data released by the city.

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, said the disparities reflected economic inequality and differences in access to health care.

Warren revealed that an uncle of hers who lives in New York City died of the disease.

She said her administration would utilize every method at its disposal to urge residents in communities of color locally to comply with physical distancing recommendations.

“It is our responsibility to save each other in this situation,” Warren said, “and that message needs to be clearly delivered by trusted ambassadors by any means we have.”