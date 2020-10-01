Mayor Lovely Warren indicted by grand jury on alleged campaign finance violations 

Mayor Lovely Warren and two of her political associates, including the finance director for the city of Rochester, have been indicted on felony charges connected to campaign finance violations alleged to have occurred during Warren’s 2017 re-election run, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office made public on Friday.
The three of them face two charges, including illegal coordination between political committees for the purpose of evading donor limits
and participating in a scheme to defraud in the first degree
.
Both are classified as nonviolent Class E felonies, which carry penalties that range from no jail time, to probation, to up to four years in prison.
The associates indicted with Warren include Albert Jones Jr., who was Warren’s campaign treasurer, and Rosalind Brooks, who was the treasurer of a political action committee created by Warren called Warren for a Strong Rochester. Brooks, who also goes by Rosalind Brooks-Harris, is the city’s finance director.
They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Monroe County before a Cayuga County judge, who will preside over the case.
Michael Schiano, an attorney for Brooks-Harris, said he had not seen the indictment and would not until his client is arraigned.
"We will fight this to our fullest extent," Schiano said. "My client is not guilty of these allegations."
The charges were handed up by a grand jury Friday that two weeks ago heard evidence in a case brought by District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who was acting on the recommendation of a scathing state Board of Elections investigation.
That probe concluded in a 35-page report, forwarded to Doorley in March, that, “Considerable evidence supports a finding that Lovely Warren, Albert Jones Jr., Rosalind Brooks . . . and others engaged in a scheme to evade contribution limits.”
The charges come at a precarious time for Warren, whose administration has been under siege for a month over its handling, and mishandling, of the death of Daniel Prude. Local activists have called for her resignation and national media have questioned her leadership.
Prude was suffocated by Rochester police during a mental health arrest in March and died a week later, although the matter was not publicly disclosed until a lawyer representing his family brought it to light in September.
Warren has said she did not know the true circumstances of Prude’s death until August, and that she was barred from publicly discussing the incident by a state law that compelled the state attorney general to investigate the case. State Attorney General Letitia James has sharply rejected the mayor’s rationale for keeping Prude’s death a secret.
A 325-page dossier compiled by her deputy mayor, James Smith, ostensibly to bolster the mayor’s justification for her actions and to insulate her from criticism, laid out in detail how the highest levels of the Rochester Police Department worked to massage the circumstances of Prude death and keep word of it from getting out.
The campaign finance case against Warren and the treasurers of her campaign committee and her political action committee appears to hinge on transfers of funds between the two.
Political action committees can give money to a candidate for office, but they cannot spend on behalf of a candidate’s campaign. When a PAC gives money to a candidate, it is restricted to the same limits as any other donor.
The donation limit in the 2017 mayoral election cycle was $8,557, but records show that Warren for a Strong Rochester had transferred $30,000 to Friends of Lovely Warren.
The laws prosecutors cited in bringing the charges against Warren were Section 14-126 of the state Election Law, which prohibits coordination between campaign committees and political action committees “for the purpose of evading contribution limitations,” and Section 190.65 of the state Penal Law, which references a “systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud.”
click to enlarge
-
FILE PHOTO
-
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.
The transfer, and others that were recorded in campaign finance filings on record with the state Board of Elections, were flagged as problematic by Democratic primary opponents of Warren’s, namely James Sheppard, a former county legislator, and Rachel Barnhart, a current county legislator who was seeking office at the time.
Warren and her spokespeople explained at the time that the transfers were an awkward attempt to correct a clumsy clerical error committed by volunteers of her campaign and the political action committee using the electronic payment system PayPal.
Barnhart on Friday called the charges the result of "a corrupt pay-to-play culture" in Rochester politics.
"This is very sad and will plunge our city into further crisis," Barnhart said. "We have to understand, however, why this is happening. Campaign finance laws exist to protect our elections and make sure there is transparency. The magnitude of these violations is nothing short of cheating.”
Prosecutors presented evidence in the case to a grand jury on Sept. 17, although there were news reports in the preceding weeks that a case was being built against the mayor.
Her lawyer, Joe Damelio, said at that time that, “The mayor in her official capacity, and as a private person, did absolutely nothing wrong.” He also said that it will be shown no money ever went missing.
Warren called the allegations “a political witch hunt” and suggested they were timed to her candidacy for a third term in office, which she said she intended to launch in January.
David Andreatta is CITY’s editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
This is a developing story. Check back with CITY for more details as they become available.
click image