Mayor Lovely Warren's husband pleads not guilty to drug and weapons charges 

click to enlarge COURT POOL PHOTO / DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Timothy Granison, lower inset, appeared for his arraignment virtually from the Monroe County Jail.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

State Police raided the home of Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

John DeMarco, the defense attorney for Timothy Granison, speaks to reporters outside Rochester City Court following Granison's arraignment on May 20, 2021.

click to enlarge

Timothy Granison, the husband of Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded not guilty to felony drug and weapons charges Thursday in Rochester City Court.Granison, 42, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, including the intent to sell, and criminal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors alleged that the drugs in question was cocaine.He appeared in court via video conference from the Monroe County Jail, where he had been held in custody since he was apprehended on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., shortly before State Police conducted a raid on the Woodman Park home he shares with the mayor and their daughter.His defense attorney, John DeMarco, said in court Thursday that police executed search warrants on other properties that were not owned or controlled by Granison or Warren.Granison was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear in court on June 21, a day before the June primary elections in which his wife is facing a challenge for the Democratic ticket from City Council member Malik Evans.The raid of her home and the charges brought against her husband were a stunning turn of events for Warren, who is seeking a third term amid being under indictment for alleged campaign finance fraud and grappling with fallout from her administration's handling of the death of Daniel Prude.A mayoral spokesperson issued a statement late Wednesday as the search of Warren's home was concluding saying that the mayor was just learning about the raid and that she was hoping to learn more details in the coming hours and would have something to say on the matter on Thursday.Granison was arraigned before Canandaigua City Court Judge Jacqueline Sisson, who was assigned to handle the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest. He had been scheduled to be arraigned before Rochester City Court Judge Melissa Barrett, whom Warren appointed to the bench in 2018 to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Leticia Astacio.At the arraignment, the prosecuting attorney, Greg Park, indicated that the Monroe County District Attorney's Office intended to present the case to a grand jury.DeMarco, speaking on behalf of Granison, said his client would be prepared to testify at that proceeding, which is confidential, as are all grand jury proceedings.The State Police announced Thursday that it will hold a news conference jointly with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office at 11 a.m. to brief the public about the case.Granison has a criminal past, something that the mayor has been open about during her years in politics and has used to illustrate how people can find redemption and a second chance in life.He pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in 1997 and was sentenced to five years of probation for his role in a gun-point robbery of The Source jewelry store in Rochester on West Ridge Road in March of that year.Granison was 18 at the time and was caught, along with two accomplices who were said to have "terrorized customers," as he was driving the getaway car. His accomplices were sentenced up to 15 years and 25 years in prison.